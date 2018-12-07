JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

SoftBank hires Facebook's Kirthiga Reddy to help manage $100 bn fund

Bombay HC seeks Shapoorji Pallonji's reply over Tata Trust chief's plea
Business Standard

Volkswagen India to hike prices by up to 3% from January over input costs

The company currently sells a range of vehicles starting from hatchback Polo to premium sedan Passat with prices ranging from Rs 555,000 to Rs 3.29 million

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Volkswagen

German auto major Volkswagen Friday said it will increase prices of its products in India by up to 3 per cent from January 2019 citing rising input costs.

Following dynamic changes within the economy and rising input costs followed by a depreciating rupee, there has been a foreseen requirement to increase prices in the passenger vehicle segment, Volkswagen India said in a statement.

The company currently sells a range of vehicles starting from hatchback Polo to premium sedan Passat with prices ranging from Rs 555,000 to Rs 3.29 million.

Commenting on the imminent price hike, Volkswagen Passenger Cars Director Steffen Knapp said, "Over the last few months, we have been facing several fluctuations within the economy, particularly the rise in input costs."

The company has tried to absorb the increasing costs, but in order to maintain quality standards this is an essential move, he added.

Other companies, including Toyota Kirloskar, BMW India and Isuzu, have also stated they would increase prices of their vehicles from January to offset increase in input costs.
First Published: Fri, December 07 2018. 15:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements