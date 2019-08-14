Volume growth key to Dr Lal Pathlab's health; stock rises over 4%

The Dr Lal Pathlab stock rose over 4 per cent on Wednesday, spurred by a robust June quarter (Q1) performance, along with expectations of higher volume growth and profitability in the current financial year. Revenue growth of 15 per cent for the diagnostics major in the quarter was driven by a 16 per cent jump in patient volumes.

In addition to volumes, the growth in sales was also on account of an increase in the number of tests per patient. Even as the mature Delhi-NCR market saw volume growth of 8-9 per cent, it was the non-NCR markets that led growth on this count, with an ...