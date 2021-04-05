Volvo Car India to bear Covid-19 vaccination cost of its employees

-
-
Volvo Car India on Monday said it will bear the cost of vaccinating its employees against COVID-19.
The benefit would also extend to their spouses, children and parents who are eligible to receive the vaccine, the automaker said in a statement.
The company would reimburse these costs as and when they receive the two mandated doses, it added.
Safety is an integral part of Volvo's ethos. During the last one year we have worked with utmost care and concern for the safety and wellbeing of our employees. We had put in place stringent health related protocols during this period," Volvo Car India Managing Director Jyoti Malhotra said.
Now, with the government opening up more age groups in its vaccination drive, the company is encouraging its employees to get themselves vaccinated for their and their family members' well-being, he noted.
The Swedish carmaker recently announced a gender neutral parental leave policy to ensure both parents engage in the joys of parenthood.
During the pandemic period, with the safety of its customers and dealer network in mind, the automaker had initiated a contactless programme to promote online sales and social distancing.
The employees were asked to work-from-home even before the national lock down was announced in March 2020 and the company is still following the flexible working norms to ensure safety and wellbeing of its employees, it added.
