Kerala to receive first batch of Covid-19 vaccines on Wednesday

Kerala will receive the first batch of the Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday. The flight carrying the vaccine will reach Nedumbassery airport at Kochi by 2 p.m. on Wednesday and will deliver the vaccines at Thiruvananthapuram by 6 p.m.

4,35,500 vials of the vaccine will reach the state as the first dose and this will be stored in three regional centres - Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode. The vaccine will be despatched to nearby districts thus ensuring smooth distribution.

State Health Minister K.K. Shailaja said that that the government is ready for the distribution of the vaccine and that the list of health workers who will be injected with the first batch of vaccine is in place.

Shailaja also said that the recent surge in Covid cases is due to local body elections and Christmas and New Year celebrations and that the government is equipped for any eventuality. There were reports and warnings from health officials that there could be a daily surge of 100,000 Covid patients in the state and people were told to be on their guard.

--IANS

aal/kr

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)