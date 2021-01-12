Kerala to receive first batch of Covid-19 vaccines on Wednesday

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Puducherry adds 32 new coronavirus cases, tally rises to 38,164
Odisha reports 245 fresh coronavirus cases, two more fatalities
Odisha reports 245 fresh coronavirus cases, three fatalities
European Union medical agency approves Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine
-
Kerala will receive the first batch of the Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday. The flight carrying the vaccine will reach Nedumbassery airport at Kochi by 2 p.m. on Wednesday and will deliver the vaccines at Thiruvananthapuram by 6 p.m.
4,35,500 vials of the vaccine will reach the state as the first dose and this will be stored in three regional centres - Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode. The vaccine will be despatched to nearby districts thus ensuring smooth distribution.
State Health Minister K.K. Shailaja said that that the government is ready for the distribution of the vaccine and that the list of health workers who will be injected with the first batch of vaccine is in place.
Shailaja also said that the recent surge in Covid cases is due to local body elections and Christmas and New Year celebrations and that the government is equipped for any eventuality. There were reports and warnings from health officials that there could be a daily surge of 100,000 Covid patients in the state and people were told to be on their guard.
--IANS
aal/kr
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU