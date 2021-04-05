IndusInd Bank's advances up 3% YoY and sequentially in Q4FY21

Private sector lender saw its advances go up 3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and sequentially in the March quarter of FY21 (Q4FY21) at Rs 2.13 trillion. In the December quarter, its net advances stood at Rs 2.07 trillion.

The bank told stock exchanges its deposits have gone up by 27 per cent YoY to Rs 2.56 trillion, of which retail deposits and deposits from small business customers amounted to Rs 95,811 crores at the end of March 2021. Sequentially, the deposit book of the bank was up 7 per cent as the bank had a deposit book of 2.39 trillion at the end of December quarter.

Its Current Account Savings Account (CASA) ratio increased to 41.8 per cent in Q4FY21 compared to 40.5 per cent in Q3FY21 and 40.4 per cent in Q4FY20.

Shares of the bank were trading at Rs 932.85, down more than 6 per cent on the BSE.