JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Govt to invite bids for 100% stake sale in Pawan Hans as ONGC seeks exit
Business Standard

Wait over! IKEA to open first India store on August 9 in Hyderabad

IKEA said it decided to move the date to August 9 from July 19 as it needs some more time to live up to its expected quality

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Ikea
Ikea facility Hyderabad

Swedish furniture maker IKEA on Sunday said that its first Indian outlet will be launched here on August 9.

"We will be joined (on the opening day) by key IKEA leaders, including IKEA Group, CEO Jesper Brodin," IKEA said in a release.

IKEARetail India had earlier said it decided to move the date to August 9 from July 19 as it needs some more time to live up to its expected quality commitments towards customers and co-workers.

Ikea thanked the Telangana Government for the support it has received to open the first IKEA store here.
First Published: Sun, August 05 2018. 16:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements