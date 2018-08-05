Wait over! IKEA to open first India store on August 9 in Hyderabad

-
ALSO READ
IKEA readies for India debut with biryani, samosa, furniture assembly team
From assembling furniture to special lunchboxes: How Ikea aims to win India
Ikea to invest Rs 30 bn in Maharashtra to set up stores, experience hubs
Ikea foray: Godrej Interio lines up Rs 6 bn investment to expand capacity
Ikea opens distribution centre in Pune, to invest Rs 7.5 bn in Maharashtra
-
Swedish furniture maker IKEA on Sunday said that its first Indian outlet will be launched here on August 9.
"We will be joined (on the opening day) by key IKEA leaders, including IKEA Group, CEO Jesper Brodin," IKEA said in a release.
IKEARetail India had earlier said it decided to move the date to August 9 from July 19 as it needs some more time to live up to its expected quality commitments towards customers and co-workers.
Ikea thanked the Telangana Government for the support it has received to open the first IKEA store here.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU