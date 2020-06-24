JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Blackstone sells Embassy Office Parks REIT units for Rs 2,270 crore
Business Standard

War of words: ITC, Nestle redraw the battle lines after HC ruling

The Madras High Court rejects a petition by ITC and lets Maggi use the word magical in its branding. Will the ruling lead to a fresh war of words?

Topics
ITC | Madras High Court | Nestle India

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Old rivals ITC and Nestle are stepping into a new phase in their fight for the lucrative instant noodles market in the country as the Madras High Court puts the clamps on a seven-year war of words between the two. ITC claimed that Nestle had wrongly appropriated the term magic masala from Sunfeast Yippee! Magic Masala for Maggi Magical Masala with an aim to confuse the consumer.

Not so, said the court, giving both brands equal rights over what it calls common terms in the culinary trade. But, experts say, the end of a protracted legal battle may well open the doors to a new one, ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Wed, June 24 2020. 22:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU