War of words: ITC, Nestle redraw the battle lines after HC ruling

Old rivals ITC and Nestle are stepping into a new phase in their fight for the lucrative instant noodles market in the country as the Madras High Court puts the clamps on a seven-year war of words between the two. ITC claimed that Nestle had wrongly appropriated the term magic masala from Sunfeast Yippee! Magic Masala for Maggi Magical Masala with an aim to confuse the consumer.

Not so, said the court, giving both brands equal rights over what it calls common terms in the culinary trade. But, experts say, the end of a protracted legal battle may well open the doors to a new one, ...