WardWizard sales up 30% in May as low-speed e-scooter category grows

Gujarat-based electric two-wheeler maker WardWizard Innovations on Thursday said it has recorded over a three-fold jump year-on-year in to 2,055 units in May, driven by the growth in the low-speed category.

The company, which sells its two-wheelers under the 'Joy e-bike' brand, had sold 479 vehicles in the market in May last year, it said in a statement.

WardWizard Innovations also announced that it will commence deliveries of its high-speed scooters this month.

The company, early this year, made its entry into the high-speed scooter segment by launching three scooter models -- Wolf+, Gen Next Nanu+ and Del Go.

Del Go caters to the fleet management segment.

"WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd sold 2,055 units of e-two-wheelers in May 2022, clocking a growth of 329 per cent as compared to 479 units sold in May 2021," the company said in the statement.

"As the demand for electric mobility witnesses substantial growth across the country, we are also expanding our operations. With our entry into the high-speed scooter segment, we are focusing on this category too," said Yatin Gupte, Chairman and Managing Director, Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd.

Last month, the EV maker signed an initial pact with Singapore-based renewable energy management consulting firm Sunkonnect to set up a Li-ion advance cells manufacturing unit at its electric vehicle ancillary cluster in Vadodara.

The collaboration is aimed at facilitating a feasibility study and identification of potential partners, it said.

"We have streamlined and strategised our production, beginning with the deliveries of our new high-speed scooter models in a phased manner from June," Gupte said.

The production of these models has already begun at the company's Vadodara manufacturing facility, he added.

