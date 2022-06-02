US-based Citigroup adds more capacity in its Chennai, Pune workspaces

US-based bank Inc on Thursday said it has inaugurated two state-of-the-art workspaces in Chennai and Pune under its Citi Solution Centres network that would augment the capacity to serve its global clients.

The Chennai and Pune locations provide solutions for technology, operations, analytics, finance, risk and allied services for institutional clients as well as personal banking and wealth management businesses.

"The Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certified incremental spaces, spread across 4.20 lakh sq ft at the existing locations at DLF Cybercity Chennai and EON IT Park, Pune would augment the capacity to serve global client of Citi," a company statement said here.

Citi India Chief Executive Officer Ashu Khullar, Chief Information Officer and Head of Operations and Technology (Asia Pacific), Stacey N Lacy inaugurated the facilities in the presence of senior officials.

"The augmented workspaces will complement the existing facilities as we scale up to support over 4,000 additional seats. This will drive forward Citi's digital strategy, delivering market-leading digital banking products and superior client experiences," Khullar said.

According to Lacy, "the expansion of our Citi Solution Centre premises in India signals our commitment to hire the best talent as our businesses pursue growth and work with clients in the digital age."



"We are focused on developing the next generation of talent to further innovate, leverage new skills and deliver the best of Citi to our clients", Lacy said.

Citi has similar Citi Solution Centres in Bengaluru, Gurugram and Mumbai, the release said.

