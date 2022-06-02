US-based Citigroup adds more capacity in its Chennai, Pune workspaces

-
ALSO READ
Citi to exit Mexican consumer business as part of strategy revamp
Citi joins foreign banks scaling down India ops under global strategy
Citi deal can perk up Axis Bank's prospects, but there are challenges too
What does the Axis-Citi deal mean for Citi's India customers?
Axis Bank acquires Citi's India consumer business in a Rs 12,325-cr deal
-
US-based bank Citigroup Inc on Thursday said it has inaugurated two state-of-the-art workspaces in Chennai and Pune under its Citi Solution Centres network that would augment the capacity to serve its global clients.
The Chennai and Pune locations provide solutions for technology, operations, analytics, finance, risk and allied services for institutional clients as well as personal banking and wealth management businesses.
"The Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certified incremental spaces, spread across 4.20 lakh sq ft at the existing locations at DLF Cybercity Chennai and EON IT Park, Pune would augment the capacity to serve global client of Citi," a company statement said here.
Citi India Chief Executive Officer Ashu Khullar, Chief Information Officer and Head of Operations and Technology (Asia Pacific), Stacey N Lacy inaugurated the facilities in the presence of senior officials.
"The augmented workspaces will complement the existing facilities as we scale up to support over 4,000 additional seats. This will drive forward Citi's digital strategy, delivering market-leading digital banking products and superior client experiences," Khullar said.
According to Lacy, "the expansion of our Citi Solution Centre premises in India signals our commitment to hire the best talent as our businesses pursue growth and work with clients in the digital age."
"We are focused on developing the next generation of talent to further innovate, leverage new skills and deliver the best of Citi to our clients", Lacy said.
Citi has similar Citi Solution Centres in Bengaluru, Gurugram and Mumbai, the release said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU