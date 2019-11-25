We are larger and more profitable without IPL: Sony MD and CEO N P Singh

Just two weeks before the reports of Sony’s possible acquisition of Viacom18 broke, Vanita Kohli Khandekar met N P Singh, managing director and CEO, Sony, to talk about life sans IPL. Edited excerpts: Are you missing IPL? I missed it for one day because of the emotional connect with the property. We have had it for 10 years.

But I woke up the next day and it was work as usual. At the price at which it went, monetising it will be a challenge. Without IPL, we are now larger and more profitable. Is Sony in the danger of becoming totally dependent on KBC à la The Kapil ...