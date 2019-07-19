We have done right investments for sustained growth, says Infosys CEO

In his second year at the helm, Infosys CEO & MD Salil Parekh looks optimistic about the company’s growth prospects. With stability back in the industry, Parekh, in an interview with Bibhu Ranjan Mishra and Debasis Mohapatra, says turbulence is over and Infosys is on its way to regaining its old glory.

Edited excerpts: This is your second year at Infosys, and you had a good run in past few quarters in terms of TCV (total contract value) of deals signed. Are you comfortable now? In the first year, I was out of the country for almost three weeks of every four, just to meet ...