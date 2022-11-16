JUST IN
BEML's demerged non-core businesses entity's listing in one month
India Inc earnings signal end of deleveraging cycle as borrowings rise
Videocon Insolvency: Wisdom of creditors can't fluctuate, Twinstar tells SC
India will create softwares of the world in next 10 yrs: InMobi founder-CEO
Debutants put up a good show; Medanta soars 24%, Bikaji Foods up 6%
Lighthouse India Fund offloads Rs 525-cr shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures
Indian startups need to deliver good profits in 3-5 yrs: Accel's Prakash
'What if I'm next?' Fear grips Amazon India employees amid global layoffs
Wipro plans to establish European Works Council for its employees
Page Industries to invest Rs 290 cr to set up two facilities in Telangana
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Wipro plans to establish European Works Council for its employees
Business Standard

'What if I'm next?' Fear grips Amazon India employees amid global layoffs

Those in the know say the full force of the impact of global layoffs in India will be felt in the retail division

Topics
Amazon India | IT industry layoffs | layoff

Shivani Shinde  |  Mumbai 

amazon
Currently, the mood at Amazon India is one of fear and uncertainty amid the ongoing layoffs

With Amazon undertaking a global layoff exercise to axe 10,000 employees – close on the heels of Twitter and Meta – the impact on India is still up for conjecture. But the mood at Amazon India is one of fear and uncertainty.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Amazon India

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 22:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.