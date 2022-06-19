Wipro Lighting merges commercial lighting, seating solutions businesses

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2022 SRH vs RCB Highlights: Hasaranga stars in 67 run win for Bangalore
IPL 2022 RCB vs GT Highlights: Kohli keeps Bangalore alive in Playoff race
KT Rama Rao reacts to PM Modi's 'dynastic misrule' jibe, BJP hits back
Good cycle for commodities will continue: JSW Steel's Seshagiri Rao
We feel export duty is a temporary measure to contain inflation: JSW's Rao
-
Wipro Lighting on Sunday announced the creation of a new business unit combining Commercial Lighting and Seating solutions.
The new organisation has been created to enable greater synergies and accelerate growth by leveraging Wipro's common dealership network, as well as servicing customers, the company said in a statement.
"Wipro merges its Commercial Lighting and Seating Solutions to create a combined business unit," the statement said.
The new unit will be led by Anuj Dhir - Vice President, and Business Head for Commercial and Institutional Business.
"By combining Commercial Lighting and Seating Solution businesses, we aim to offer wider solutions to our customers in the B2B (business-to-business) space and deliver more value," Dhir said.
Dhir further added that "it will give us opportunities to make more investments in the existing markets, while opening up newer segments and markets. We will also look at adding more products and solutions for our customers."
Wipro Consumer Care started the Lighting business in 1992. Over the years, the business has grown both in B2B and B2C (business-to-consumer) segments to make Wipro a significant player in the category.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU