Indian Hume Pipe Co receives Rs 110 crore work order in Rajasthan

Co Ltd on Saturday said it has bagged a Rs 110-crore pipe order in .

In a statement, the company said it has secured the work order from the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Ajmer.

"It is for Cluster Water Supply Project Package-VII of Chambal Bhilwara Water Supply Project Phase II of Jahajpur-Kotri Tehsils of District Bhilwara under Jal Jeevan Mission with operation and maintenance for 10 years," the company said.

The project is to be completed within 15 months from signing of the agreement, it said.

