Wipro names Rene Mulder as Country Head and MD of Switzerland ops

IT services major Wipro on Wednesday announced the appointment of Ren Mulder as Country Head and Managing Director of its Switzerland operations.
Prior to joining Wipro, Mulder served in leadership roles with Siemens, Swisscom, T-Systems and DXC Technology in Switzerland as well as in countries like Germany, the Netherlands, Poland and the Czech Republic.
Mulder has proven experience in leading large organisations and has a successful track record of driving growth, building profitable businesses and creating sustainable and successful relationships with customers, partners and local authorities, Wipro said in a statement.
He will leverage his broad experience to guide Wipro's clients through their digital transformation journeys, it added.
"Switzerland is an important market for Wipro, with a solid customer base and growing demand for digital transformation as companies expand their offerings. I welcome Ren to Wipro and am confident his depth of knowledge and breadth of experience will bring immense value to the team and expand our presence in the country, Wipro CEO Europe Pierre Bruno said.
Mulder said he looked forward to leveraging his industry experience to help further clients' digital agenda and strengthen Wipro's footprint in Switzerland.
