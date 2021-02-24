India among largest growth contributors in 2020: Reckitt Benckiser

-
Health and hygiene major Reckitt Benckiser (RB) today said India was one of the three largest growth contributors for the company in 2020. The British fast moving consumer goods giant today reported 11.8 per cent topline growth for the year.
“All geographic regions have grown, with the largest contributors to growth including the US, India and China. Around 70 per cent of our category market units by revenue either gained or held market share”, it said in a post-earnings statement.
India is one of the largest markets for the group and, in 2020, reach of its toilet cleaner brand Harpic jumped significantly. “Harpic is now used in over 100 million homes in India, up by nearly 30 million compared to 2019”. “Purpose-led marketing campaigns resulted in “behaviour change” among Indian consumers over the last few quarters, it said.
The local market's performance during the year, in fact, lifted RB's business in other segments too. At the peak of the pandemic in mid 2020, its flagship brand Dettol took pole position in India’s soap market, riding on the renewed surge in consumption of hygiene and sanitary products. Better availability and rationalisation of shelf-keeping units (SKUs) helped its business during the pandemic, the firm had said. The brand gained 4.3 percentage points in market share during the first half of 2020, overtaking long-standing leaders Lifebuoy and Lux of Hindustan Unilever (HUL).
