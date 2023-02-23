JUST IN
Banks, bondholders to recover less from insolvencies under new proposal
Business Standard

Wipro President Rajan Kohli resigns after nearly three decades: Report

Kohli was the president of Wipro's Integrated Digital, Engineering, and Application Services Business Line (iDEAS), and led a team of over 100,000 employees

Topics
Wipro | TCS | Infosys

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Wipro
Photo: Shutterstock

Wipro President Rajan Kohli has resigned after a nearly three-decade career with the IT firm, according to a report in The Times of India (TOI). He was president of Wipro's Integrated Digital, Engineering, and Application Services Business Line (iDEAS), and led a team of over 100,000 employees.

Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte had conducted a reshuffle when Kohli was elevated to a bigger role. Prior to that, he was president of Wipro Digital, the digital transformation business of the company.

Kohli incubated and scaled the digital transformation business, making it one of the company's most recognised businesses.

In recent months, Wipro has seen several top-level exits. Kohli's departure comes close on the heels Angan Guha's exit. Guha had also spent nearly three decades at Wipro and oversaw a portfolio spanning financial services, manufacturing, energy and utilities, hi-tech, and Canada operations, the newspaper reported.

In the recent past, the company has seen multiple exits at the leadership level, resulting in accelerated promotions of others to these positions. According to the report, Wipro announced a record promotion of 70 senior executives to the ranks of VPs and SVPs in January.

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 11:15 IST

