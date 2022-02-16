Wipro signs a 5-yr $150-mn strategic engagement deal with ABB Info System

has been awarded a five-year, strategic engagement to drive transformation for ABB’s Information Systems services. The agreement, worth over $150 million, will help ABB’s Information Systems deliver enhanced, consumer-grade digital experiences for its 105,000 employees in over 100 countries.

The deal was announced during the Q3FY22 announcement, however the deal size and time frame was not disclosed.

ABB is a leading global technology company that energises the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. This engagement, led centrally from Switzerland by ABB and Wipro, will deliver increased automation and enhanced user experience through personalised services underpinned by real-time analytics—all wrapped with Wipro’s superior endpoint security services. will also provide ABB with managed services support leveraging Wipro’s LiVE Workspace solution.

Christophe Zajpt, Head of IT Consumer Experience, ABB, says, “ has been a fundamental part of our IT operations over the past six years and has proven to be a strong partner in our transformation journey of the Their work is critical as it directly touches the lives of our consumers, and our partnership will continue to result in significant digital and technology transformations to our ABB workplace.”

The new partnership between ABB and Wipro builds on an existing transformation engagement, which has driven a significant increase in employee satisfaction at ABB.

Pierre Bruno, CEO, Europe, Wipro, said, “As ABB’s strategic partner we will be driving a forward-looking roadmap that leverages our experience and knowledge of ABB to-date and brings to bear the best of digital and technology transformation practices. We share a goal of elevating the end user experience and ultimately making a positive impact in the lives of ABB’s employees through Digital Workplace Services.”