With 10% salary hike, FY19 a good year for employees of listed firms

The average compensation of a listed-firm employee rose around 9.9 per cent in the financial year ending March 31, 2019 (FY19). This is the fastest pace of growth in at least five years. The addition of new employees, however, was slower than the previous year.

It grew at 4.4 per cent, compared to 4.7 per cent for the previous year. The analysis is based on 128 S&P BSE 500 companies for which continuous data is available since FY14. The average compensation is arrived at by dividing the total employee cost by the total number of employees. Not all companies report employee numbers ...