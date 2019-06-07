With 50% market share, IndiGo faces flak over monopoly and domination

Competing domestic carriers are planning to demand a level playing field from the new government in response to IndiGo Airlines hitting a domestic passenger share of 50 per cent, raising fears of dominance and monopoly in the skies in the wake of Jet Airways’ demise. Indigo’s nearest rival is Air India, far behind with a 13.9 per cent market share.

SpiceJet Chairman Ajay Singh recently raised the issue without mentioning any airline by name on the sidelines of the IATA conference held in Seoul earlier this week. Singh said monopolies are not good for business and that it ...