With talk of an IPO in the air, Falguni Nayar shares her Nykaa journey

Some eight years ago, while researching for an article on the dying languages of India, I met Anvita Abbi, a linguist who has worked deeply on the distinct and disappearing languages and culture of the Great Andamanese. She was full of stories about the lives of the island dwellers.

One of those stories has stuck in my mind for it spoke about how intensely similar human desires are, no matter how remote our lives may be from one another. The women of one tribe, Abbi narrated, catch a certain non-venomous snake and then they rub it against their skin. As the snake writhes to escape, it ...