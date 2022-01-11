Women-led DTC cos on the rise, make up 40% of segment on Instamojo: study

-
ALSO READ
From Anupriya Patel to Bharati Pawar, meet newly inducted women ministers
Women's role in workforce improving despite Covid: Jobs website report
Direct tax mop-up crosses half of Budget Estimates at halfway point
Will RBI's Retail Direct scheme spur retail investor interest in bonds?
Why RBI retail direct is not an attractive investment option for common man
-
More women-led DTC (direct to consumer) businesses are coming into the spotlight. Over 500,000 women visited the Instamojo website in 2021 inquiring about setting up their business on the e-commerce platform, according to the ‘Indian DTC brands eCommerce outlook 2022’ report launched by Instamojo.
About 40 per cent of the total online businesses using Instamojo are women, with increased interest from women aged above 50, said the report by Instamojo, India’s largest full-stack digital solutions provider for D2C and small business owners, which conducted a study across its platform to understand the trends and developments in the DTC e-commerce space. The report was launched as a part of the study draws upon the experiences of over 20 lakh small businesses in 2021.
“As entrepreneurs and small businesses increasingly learn the benefits of selling independently online, we can expect the DTC model to catalyse business growth significantly in the coming quarters,” said Sampad Swain, CEO and co-founder, Instamojo. “In the post-pandemic world, the DTC model can be an effective solution to accelerate business recovery. It is heartening to see the digital growth of this sector which has mostly been defined by traditional business models. As we witness the shift of DTC businesses to the online medium, we aim to support the growth journey of more than 250,000 small business owners as they strive towards becoming digitally independent.”
The report said the year 2022 will be ruled by consumer sentiment. As e-commerce grows, brands will be conscious of the product they are selling, and also how they are selling it. There will be a heightened focus on sustainability, not just for the product but for the entire supply chain. Also, consumers are also becoming more aware of ‘where’ the product comes from. There has been an increase in Indians wanting to support local and small businesses over industrialised factory products or from multinational corporate brands.
The report said that e-commerce has evolved from ‘commercial transactions that happen over the internet’ to personalised, more customised journeys that feel more human. Brands today will invest in resources that make the entire customer experience frictionless and hassle-free.
For instance, one of India’s leading tech-enabled logistics and order fulfilment platform, witnessed a 60 per cent growth in the number of independent sellers on-boarding on its platform. This is a clear indicator of an increase in DTC brands.
Social commerce will be the preferred channel for e-commerce from a consumer point of view. The new wave of DTC brands are aware that selling on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube is a profitable choice. Instamojo saw a 23 per cent rise in new users who logged in via phones. About 40 per cent of the entrepreneurs on Instamojo that signed up in 2021 had a business profile on social media. The report said the year 2022 will see massive budget expansions on influencer marketing, especially on micro-influencers as they have a better grip on niche categories. To replicate the mall experience, people are hopping on social media LIVE streams to shop while feeling like a part of a community.
As homegrown and independent businesses rise in number, there will also be a significant shift to revenue-based financing over traditional venture capital. An increased consumer consciousness coupled with the rise in social commerce will make 2022 a golden year for Indian DTC brands.DTC brands are expected to spend 40 per cent more on performance marketing. Homegrown independent DTC brands are leveraging the power of digital ads to widen their brand reach. DTC brands that will successfully scale in 2022 will be the ones that identify ways to reduce dependency on Facebook and Instagram alone.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU