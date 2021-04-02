Woodland forays into personal care segment, launches deodorant range

-
Leading footwear and performance apparel brand Woodland has forayed into the personal care segment by introducing a range of deodorants.
The deodorants, catering to both men and women, are part of the spring and summer 2021 collection, Woodland said in a statement.
"We are happy to add deodorants to our product portfolio that is not only a perfect accompaniment for outdoors but are also nominally priced. These unique fragrances capture a whiff of nature in a bottle and embody the sense of the adventure that Woodland, as a brand, believes in," Aero Club Managing Director Harkirat Singh said.
Aero Club is the parent company of Woodland and Woods brands.
Founded in Quebec, Canada, Aero Group had entered the Indian market in 1992. Before that, Aero Group was majorly exporting its leather shoes to the USSR and other European countries.
The Indian deodorant market is dominated by brands like Fogg (Vini Cosmetics), Nivea, Engage (ITC), Park Avenue (Raymond) and Axe (Unilever).
Several apparel brands such as Peter England and FMCG companies like Marico with Set Wet and Wipro through Santoor brands have also entered the segment.
