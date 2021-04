Reliance gets shareholders nod for hiving off O2C into separate unit

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Ltd on Friday said it has secured approval of its shareholders and creditors for hiving off its oil-to-chemical (O2C) business into a separate unit.

As per directions of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), the company convened meetings of equity shareholders, lenders and unsecured creditors for consideration of a resolution for transferring the O2C business to a separate subsidiary - Reliance O2C Limited.

In stock exchange filings, RIL said 99.99 per cent of shareholders, who participated in the meeting held through video conferencing, voted in favour of the resolution.

While 100 per cent of the secured creditors voted in favour of the resolution, 99.99 per cent of unsecured creditors cast their vote in favour of the resolution.

The meetings were chaired by former Supreme Court judge Justice (Retd) BN Srikrishna.

"Scheme of Arrangement between Limited (Transferor Company) and its shareholders and creditors and Reliance O2C Limited (Transferee Company) and its shareholders and creditors was placed before" equity shareholders, secured and unsecured creditors for consideration and approval, the filings said.

Shareholders and lenders cast votes electronically.

In February, RIL had announced the contours of spinning-off its refining, fuel marketing and petrochemical (oil-to-chemical) business into an independent unit with a USD 25 billion loan from the parent, as it looked to unlock value by settling stakes to global investors like Saudi Aramco.

The carving out of Reliance O2C Limited (O2C) will enable the focused pursuit of opportunities across the oil-to-chemicals value chain, improve efficiencies through self-sustaining capital structure and a dedicated management team, and attract dedicated pools of investor capital, according to a company presentation.

The transfer of twin refineries at Jamnagar in Gujarat, petrochemical sites in multiple states, and a 51 per cent stake in the fuel retailing business to O2C will be on a 'slump sale basis', subject to requisite approvals that are expected to come in by September.

However, upstream and gas producing fields such as KG-D6 and the textile business will not form part of the new unit, where it aims to maintain a significant majority stake.

The consideration for the transfer will be in the form of long-term interest-bearing debt of USD 25 billion to be issued by O2C to Ltd (RIL). RIL's external debt is proposed to remain with RIL only.

Once completed, RIL -- the company founded by Dhirubhai Ambani in the late 1960s -- will house only the upstream and gas exploration and production business, financial services, group treasury and legacy textile businesses, and act as a holding company of the group.

The retail business is held in Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd and telecom and digital ventures are nested in Jio Platforms Ltd.

Long-dated loans issued by O2C to RIL, as part of the reorganisation, will provide an efficient mechanism to upstream cash generated from O2C to RIL, the presentation said.

RIL has been in ongoing discussions with Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) to sell a minority 20 per cent stake in its O2C businesses, which, if successful, should lead to further deleveraging of the company.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)