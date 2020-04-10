Work from home: Only 0.2% IT sector workforce highly productive, says study

Only 0.2 per cent workforce in the IT industry is highly productive while working from home, says a new study conducted amid the lockdown, when most of are encouraging employees for working remotely.

About 99.8 per cent of the workforce in the information technology sector is incapable of working from home, according to the study by research-backed innovative venture SCIKEY MindMatch.

These 99.8 per cent of the workforce lack at least one of the qualities, including resistance to learning and exploring (95 per cent), lack in practical communication skills (65 per cent) and lack in planning and execution (71 per cent), it added.

“16.97 per cent of the employees are challenge-driven and such people should be given challenging tasks and can work seamlessly with minimum intervention,” the study said.

The research identified 17 per cent of employees as instruction-driven and need clear cut direction to deliver a task.

While engaging with these employees, especially under the remote working scenario, one should pay close attention to the details of the tasks assigned to them, it added.





The data revealed that 40.42 per cent of the IT workforce is logic-driven and in order to engage remotely with them becomes mandatory to assign them a task that is logic-driven and to answer their queries, no matter how small or how many.

They are pro at working alone, so remote working is not a challenge for people in the as long as they can clarify all their doubts corresponding to the task.

About 12.7 per cent of the IT workforce comprises employees who thrive on their social interactions and as a result, is a challenge for them.

They do not fear the task but fear the lack of social interaction and to engage such a person remotely, a daily virtual communication becomes mandatory and a face to face video conferencing is definitely uplifting, it added.

The study is based on more than 10,000 inputs of jobseekers in the on the MindMatch assessment through the SCIKEY Talent Commerce Marketplace.