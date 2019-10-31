JUST IN
Yes Bank receives $1.2 billion binding offer from global investor

The investment of $1.2 billion is via fresh issue of shares

Reuters  |  Bengaluru 

YES Bank Photo: Reuters

India's private sector lender Yes Bank Ltd said on Thursday it has received a binding offer from a global investor for an investment of $1.2 billion via fresh issue of shares.

The bank said it was in advanced talks with other investors.
First Published: Thu, October 31 2019. 13:46 IST

