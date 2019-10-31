Yes Bank receives $1.2 billion binding offer from global investor

-
ALSO READ
YES Bank dips 6% to hit 40-month low as global brokerage downgrades stock
YES Bank dips 3% ahead of board meet to consider fund raising
YES Bank recovers, surges 29% after 43% decline in one week
Here's what leading brokerages expect from YES Bank's Q2 results
YES Bank stock jumps nearly 33% as concerns over promoter pledge ease
-
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU