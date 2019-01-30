YourNest to raise corpus for second fund, now targeting Rs 450 crore

Positive response has prompted early-stage venture capital (VC) firm YourNest to enhance the corpus of its second fund to $65 million (Rs 450 crore) from the initial figure of $45 million (Rs 300 crore). The fund was launched in September 2016. “We have increased the target for our second fund from Rs 300 crore to Rs 400 crore in view of better response from limited partners (LPs) across the markets,” said YourNest Founder & CEO Sunil Goyal.

LPs are investors in VC or PE firms such as family offices, pension funds or endowments. The firm is targeting family offices ...