Zee Entertainment cancels board meeting on quarterly results

India's Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd said on Tuesday its board meeting to consider and approve the firm's financial results for the second quarter has been cancelled due to lack of quorum.
The media company has been embroiled in a legal dispute regarding a board revamp and management changes with two Invesco-controlled funds, which together own nearly 18% of the firm.
The Mumbai-headquartered company was scheduled to hold its board meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 27.
Zee did not immediately respond to an email seeking more details on the lack of quorum but said in its exchange filing that the next date of the meeting would be informed with a fresh notice.
In September, Sony's India entertainment unit announced a deal to buy a majority stake in Zee to become the country's largest broadcaster.
U.S. investment firm Invesco had publicly lashed out at Zee and objected to some terms of its proposed merger with Sony, weeks after the deal announcement.
Earlier this year, Invesco had tried to forge a deal between companies owned by Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries and Zee.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU