ZFW Hospitality enters Mumbai to scale 15 brands with 50 Dark Kitchens

New Delhi based ZFW Hospitality on Thursday announced its foray into the financial capital of the country where it plans to support over 15 brands with 50 dark kitchens and fulfilment centres.
As part of its first cohort in Mumbai, ZFW will support the growth of over 15 brands such as Keventers, Vadilal, among others, as part of its immediate launch plans in Mumbai, the hospitality company said in a statement.
ZFW Hospitality is a hyper-local expansion platform for food and beverage (F&B) and direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands.
This expansion will help the platform scale up to the 100-store mark by August.
ZFW, which already partners with leading brands, has established a strong presence in Delhi-NCR with over 35 fulfilment centres.
Mumbai is a very strategic move for us, as it's the third-largest market in India for food delivery and hyper-local e-commerce after Delhi and Bengaluru. Most brands on their expansion trajectory prefer to cover the major metros as their first milestones before scaling to tier-II and III as these are easy-to-access markets, ZFW founder Madhav Kasturia said.
As brands scale D2C capabilities and enter newer markets, supply chain and fulfilment costs often skyrocket. This is where ZFW steps in and assists with the rapid expansion through its dark kitchens and fulfilment centres, without operational hassles and upfront costs.
A brand can launch a new location in five days and service orders in less than 25 minutes.
Post Mumbai, ZFW is planning to launch operations in the southern region, like Bengaluru, and has started partnering with well-known brands for that market, the company added.
