Zoho's CRM offering Bigin adds 7,500 customers in a year since launch

Zoho, a global technology company, announced that Bigin, its pipeline-centric CRM for small businesses, has gained over 7,500 customers in a year since its launch. Bigin is also releasing new features, including an industry-first mobile pipeline view, to help small businesses foster their customer relationships while recovering from the effects of Covid-19.
Since Bigin's launch in May 2020, the product has reported an average 40% increase in total revenue every quarter, and an average 32 per cent increase in monthly new customers, said the company. As Bigin continues to grow, it will introduce new enhancements later this year, including advanced workflow automation, support for multiple global currencies and simple process automation tailored for small businesses.
According to a recent SMB Group study on how technology will shift after the pandemic, 42 per cent of small businesses state that keeping up with customer demands is a top driver to invest in a new digital solution.
"Small and micro businesses have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic and we are pleased to have helped them grow their business during these tough times. With the most affordable pricing in the industry, a setup time of under 30 minutes, and an extremely low learning curve, our aim was to make it as easy as possible for companies to get started with a CRM. We are taking a major step ahead in our vision to offer the best possible CRM experience for our small business customers," said Mani Vembu, Chief Operating Officer of Zoho.
"Mobility is a crucial aspect which is often an afterthought for most SaaS vendors. I am happy to say that we have adopted a mobile-first approach with Bigin. Thousands of customers have taken advantage of our unique, industry-first unified pipeline view," he said.
At Rs 400/user/month, billed annually, Bigin is not just built for small businesses, it is also priced for them, said the company in a statement.
