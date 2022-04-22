Zomato offset about 500,000 metric tonnes of carbon emissions last year

-
ALSO READ
Restaurants oppose Zomato's 'draconian' food quality policy
Zomato Q3 results: Target price cut post muted Q3; long-term outlook intact
Will Zomato's 10-minute food delivery turn out to be a game changer?
Food robotics company Mukunda raises $8 mn in round led by Zomato
JK, West Coast Paper: Analysts bullish on paper stks despite 50% YTD surge
-
Food delivery company Zomato said on Friday that it offset around 500,000 metric tonnes last year and has introduced 100 per cent plastic neutral deliveries.
“Last year, we took our first step towards long-term sustainability by launching ‘Climate Conscious Delivery’ – we started funding local environmental projects to offset the carbon footprint of all our deliveries and packaging in India,” said Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal in a blog.
“We also made ‘no cutlery required’ the default option on our app. This helped ensure 74 per cent of orders go without cutlery preventing tonnes of single-use plastic from reaching landfills. We signed up for the EV100 initiative, and have committed to move to a 100% EV fleet by 2030. At every such step, you welcomed our efforts and played an equally important role to make Zomato more sustainable,” he added.
From now on, every meal ordered through Zomato will be 100 per cent plastic neutral, which means the company will voluntarily recycle more than 100 per cent of all plastic utilised in an order’s packaging.
To achieve this, it has started working with ISO-certified plastic waste management organisations who will partner with municipalities across India, to collect and responsibly process plastic waste.
Zomato also aims to deliver 100 million additional eco-friendly food delivery orders (orders in sustainable packaging) over the course of the next three years, by supporting its restaurant partners switch to affordable and sustainable packaging alternatives.
“This initiative is going to cost us a significant amount of money and of course, going to affect our P&L negatively. However, I strongly believe that what’s good for the planet is good for business,” said Goyal.
(
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU