Zomato offset about 500,000 metric tonnes of carbon emissions last year

company said on Friday that it offset around 500,000 metric tonnes last year and has introduced 100 per cent plastic neutral deliveries.

“Last year, we took our first step towards long-term sustainability by launching ‘Climate Conscious Delivery’ – we started funding local environmental projects to offset the carbon footprint of all our deliveries and packaging in India,” said CEO Deepinder Goyal in a blog.

“We also made ‘no cutlery required’ the default option on our app. This helped ensure 74 per cent of orders go without cutlery preventing tonnes of single-use plastic from reaching landfills. We signed up for the EV100 initiative, and have committed to move to a 100% EV fleet by 2030. At every such step, you welcomed our efforts and played an equally important role to make more sustainable,” he added.

From now on, every meal ordered through Zomato will be 100 per cent plastic neutral, which means the company will voluntarily recycle more than 100 per cent of all plastic utilised in an order’s packaging.

To achieve this, it has started working with ISO-certified plastic waste management organisations who will partner with municipalities across India, to collect and responsibly process plastic waste.

Zomato also aims to deliver 100 million additional eco-friendly orders (orders in sustainable packaging) over the course of the next three years, by supporting its restaurant partners switch to affordable and sustainable packaging alternatives.

“This initiative is going to cost us a significant amount of money and of course, going to affect our P&L negatively. However, I strongly believe that what’s good for the planet is good for business,” said Goyal.

