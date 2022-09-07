JUST IN
Zomato's new pilot on inter-city food delivery is not an easy nut to crack
India edges out China in creating new unicorns in H1CY22: Hurun report
Tech start-ups raise $885 mn in funding in Aug, down 20% from July: Report
Star-studded startups: Five celebrities who are betting on Indian companies
HealthAssure raises Rs 50 cr in pre-series B funding led by Dadlani Group
Gig work platform Awign raises $15 mn in funding round for expansion
Startups increasingly raising venture debt as investors fear funding winter
How Eduvacancy is changing the way institutes hire teachers in India
Alteria Capital in talks to raise up to Rs 3,500 cr for third fund
Get a masterclass on the art of scale-up from start-up wizards
You are here: Home » Companies » Start-ups » News
Indian-origin Pixstory ties up with Arsenal to promote social media ethics
Business Standard

Zomato's new pilot on inter-city food delivery is not an easy nut to crack

Last week, Zomato said it is foraying into the same model, piloting food delivery with 'Intercity Legends'

Topics
online food delivery | Zomato | Food delivery

Shivani Shinde  |  Mumbai 

food delivery
Representative image

It took Samiran Sengupta, co-founder of JustMyRoots, almost 20 days to convince Lucknow's famous Tunday Kebabi eatery to join his inter-city food delivery platform.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on online food delivery

First Published: Wed, September 07 2022. 19:27 IST

`
.