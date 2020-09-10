JUST IN
Reliance Industries becomes first Indian firm to top $200 bn market cap
Zomato to go public by H12021; raises Rs 760 cr from Tiger Global

The infusion from Tiger Global came a few days after Zomato raised Rs 456 crore from MacRitchie Investments, a subsidiary of Singapore-based Temasek Holdings

Peerzada Abrar  |  Bengaluru 

Food delivery firm Zomato has raised Rs 760 crore ($102 million) in its Series J funding round from US-based hedge fund Tiger Global Management.

The funding is part of Zomato's current fundraising round, the company’s co-founder and CEO, Deepinder Goyal, said in an email to employees, on Thursday. Goyal also said the Gurugram-based firm is planning for an initial public offering (IPO) by the middle of next year. “We have raised a lot of money, and today, our cash in the bank, about $250 million, is more than ever in our history,” said Goyal in his email. ...

First Published: Thu, September 10 2020. 19:17 IST

