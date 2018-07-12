Zydus Cadila receives USFDA nod for migraine relief drug Zolmitriptan

has received final approval from the US health regulator to market Zolmitriptan tablets, used to relieve headache, pain, and other migraine symptom.

The company has got final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market the drug in the strengths of 2.5 mg and 5 mg, said in a BSE filing.

The drug will be produced at the group's formulations manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad.

The Zydus group has more than 203 approvals, and so far filed over 330 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) since it started filings in 2003-04.

