Zydus Lifesciences' chairman appointed as director in RBI's board

Zydus Lifesciences on Tuesday said its chairman Pankaj R Patel has been appointed as a part time non-official director in the central board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBl).
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the proposal of appointment of Patel for a period of four years from the date of notification of his appointment, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the drug maker said in a statement.
Patel is already on the board of various institutions, including Invest India, Member of the Mission Steering Group (MSG) -- the highest policy making and steering body constituted under National Health Mission (NHM), and of the Drug Technical Advisory Board by the ministry of health & family welfare, it added.
He is also the chairman of the Board of Governors and Society, IIM, Udaipur and a member of the Board of Governors of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad.
Patel was also the president of the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) in 2016-17.
