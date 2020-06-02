Zydus Wellness' Q4FY20 PBT rises 24% to Rs 61.47 cr, total income grows 15%

Despite an impact in the later part of March, Ltd posted a 24.23 per cent growth in its consolidated profit before tax (PBT) at Rs 61.47 crore during quarter ended March 31, 2020 of financial year 2019-20. The company's consolidated PBT for quarter ended March 31, 2019 of previous fiscal was Rs 49.48 crore.



The company's consolidated total income in Q4FY20 grew by 15.19 per cent to Rs 489.17 crore as compared to Rs 424.64 crore in the corresponding period last year.



According to Zydus Wellness, the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown disrupted the supply chain and virtually no sales were reported in the later part of March 2020. "There was a total shutdown of operations in the initial phase of the lockdown, which impacted sales in the last quarter and had a subsequent effect on the annual and quarterly results as well," the company stated.



For the full financial year 2019-20, saw its PBT fall by 28.92 per cent to Rs 121.27 crore, down from Rs 170.63 crore in FY19.





The company's consolidated total income for full fiscal 2019-20 doubled, growing by 101.60 per cent to Rs 1777.53 crore as against Rs 881.70 crore in FY19. According to the company, this was due to its acquisition of Heinz India Private Limited in January 2019.



Accordinmg to the MAT March 2020 report of Nielsen, Glucon-D, Nycil, Everyuth Scrub and Everyuth Peel Off Mask continued to hold the number one position. Glucon-D holds a market share of 59 per cent and Nycil has a market share of 34.4 per cent. Everyuth Scrub and Everyuth Peel Off Mask continue to lead in their segments with a market share of 32.5 per cent and 77.9 per cent, respectively.



During the year, Sugar Free Green was re-launched with an improved formulation and new packaging, supported by a new TVC campaign in Q4FY20.



Meanwhile, Zydus Wellness' Nycil launched its first ever brand extension in the space of hand sanitizers in March. During the year, the company also relaunched Sugarlite with a superior product formulation.