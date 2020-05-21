Zydus Cadila supplies 30,000 COVID KAVACH Elisa test kits to ICMR

Cadila Healthcare Ltd (Zydus Cadila) on Thursday said that it had supplied the first batch of 30,000 COVID KAVACH ELISA test kits free-of-cost to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The kits, to be used for antibody detection of Covid-19, have been manufactured in collaboration (via technology transfer) with ICMR-NIV of Pune for surveillance purposes.

Pankaj R Patel, chairman of Cadila Healthcare, said that the kits were being supplied free of cost at a time when the need of the hour to be prepared in every way with latest diagnostic technologies.

Manufactured by Zydus Cadila, the test kits have been validated by NIV Pune and were found to have high sensitivity & specificity. The test kits - COVID KAVACH ELISA - have been manufactured at the company's Moraiya facility near Ahmedabad in just four days after receiving all necessary materials from ICMR – NIV, Pune.

While real time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test kits are largely being used for testing Covid-19 cases, Elisa anti-body test kits were recently approved by ICMR, after NIV Pune successfully developed an indigenous IgG ELISA test for antibody detection for Covid-19.

The test was validated at two sites in Mumbai and has been found to have high sensitivity and specificity. The test is said to have the advantage of testing 90 samples together in a single run of 2.5 hours, with the ELISA kit making testing possible even at district level.

After development at ICMR-NIV, Pune, technology has been commercialised by for large scale production.

Earlier, had partnered with ICMR to be better equipped against infectious disease outbreaks, and help people, who are at high risk, particularly in distant, remote areas of the country.

According to Cadila Healthcare, the company has been manufacturing and marketing a range of ELISA kits for detection and surveillance of rare and neglected diseases in humans and livestock.

The company has manufactured kits for Chandipura Virus (ELISA), Kyasanur Forest Disease Virus KFDV (ELISA), Hepatitis E Virus (ELISA), Crimean Congo Haemorrhagic fever (IgM and IgG tests) and Measles (IgM) for human testing and Crimean Congo Haemorrhagic fever (ELISA kits for sheep, goat and cattle) and Japanese Encephalitis (ELISA kits for mosquitoes).