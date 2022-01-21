1,000 illegal shanties in Gurugram's Saraswati Kunj colony by officials

-
The enforcement team of Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) in Gurugram carried out a demolition drive at Saraswati Kunj colony located along the Golf Course Road here on Thursday, in which 1,000 shanties were demolished.
The DTCP officials said that rent was also being extracted by the locals from these illegal shanties, which were demolished. The drive would continue in the upcoming weeks.
During the drive, the team also stopped illegal construction works and sealed the spots, especially in those plots whose owners were issued warnings/notices before.
RS Bhath, District Town Planner (enforcement), said that an enforcement team supported by around 100 police personnel sealed illegal construction works in Saraswati Kunj.
"The team also demolished 1,000 shanties which were set up illegally. We had received several complaints from the residents following which the action was taken," said Bhath.
Earlier on Wednesday, the enforcement team had demolished illegal structures, including a car showroom, restaurant, food court and dhaba, located on the Golf Course Road.
Apart from this, 10 establishments were also sealed which were running illegally.
