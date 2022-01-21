Harsh Shringla, German Navy chief discuss maritime security cooperation

Foreign Secretary and German Navy chief Kay-Achim Schnbach on Thursday discussed maritime cooperation in the context of greater engagement by in the

Shringla welcomed the German Chief of Naval Staff here, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

"Talks focused on maritime cooperation in context of greater engagement by in the in line with its recent Guidelines," he tweeted.

German Navy Chief Schnbach also met Indian Navy Chief R Hari Kumar here and discussed avenues to strengthen defence cooperation between the two countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)