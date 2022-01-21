Harsh Shringla, German Navy chief discuss maritime security cooperation

-
ALSO READ
Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla to visit US next week
Indo-Bangla Friendship Pipeline could be inaugurated next year: Shringla
India-Russia discuss Indo-Pacific, Delhi's security concerns: FS Shringla
India, UK hold inaugural maritime dialogue, discuss Indo-Pacific
PM Modi lays emphasis on developing trade, economic ties: FS Shringla
-
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and German Navy chief Kay-Achim Schnbach on Thursday discussed maritime security cooperation in the context of greater engagement by Germany in the Indo-Pacific.
Shringla welcomed the German Chief of Naval Staff here, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.
"Talks focused on maritime security cooperation in context of greater engagement by Germany in the Indo-Pacific in line with its recent Indo-Pacific Guidelines," he tweeted.
German Navy Chief Schnbach also met Indian Navy Chief R Hari Kumar here and discussed avenues to strengthen defence cooperation between the two countries.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU