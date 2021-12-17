China cracks down on illegal quarries following coal mine accident

-
ALSO READ
Asia's coal prices hit new highs as global utilities scramble for fuel
China launches new satellite from Taiyuan center in Shanxi province
1.76 mn affected due to flooding in China's Shanxi; 17,000 houses collapse
At least 18 dead, 25 others injured in bus accident in southern Ecuador
SC dismisses PIL against taxing of interest on accident compensation
-
China has launched a nationwide campaign to crackdown on illegal mining, days after 22 workers were trapped in an unauthorised coal quarry following heavy flooding.
Twenty-two people were trapped on Wednesday after a coal mine was flooded in the city of Xiaoyi, north China's Shanxi province, as a result of illegal mining, according to state-run Xinhua news agency. The rescue operations are still underway.
The local public security department has detained six suspects and is hunting others, state-run CGTN TV reported.
Authorities have launched a nationwide campaign against illegal mining, Xinhua reported late on Thursday night.
The high demand for coal has shored up prices, prompting the resurgence of illegal coal mining, according to the Office of the Work Safety Committee of the State Council and the Ministry of Emergency Management.
Coal-producing provinces should comprehensively and thoroughly investigate illegal activities, including unauthorised mining and excessive production beyond the approved capacity, said the authorities.
Those involved in unauthorised mining should be investigated for criminal responsibility in accordance with the law, the report said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU