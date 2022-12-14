1.2 mn cyber security incidents reported till November this year: MoS IT

-
Over 12.67 lakh cyber security incidents have been reported to and tracked by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team till November this year, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar informed Parliament on Wednesday.
Last year, 14.02 lakh cyber security incidents were recorded in the country, according to information shared by Chandrasekhar in the Lok Sabha.
"With the borderless cyberspace coupled with the anonymity, along with rapid growth of Internet, rise in cyber attacks and cyber security incidents is a global phenomenon. Government is fully cognizant and aware of various cyber security threats. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) is mandated to track and monitor cyber security incidents in India," the minister said.
He said in the recently notified cyber security direction CERT-In has now made it mandatory for all incidents to be mandatorily reported to CERT-In.
First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 19:51 IST
