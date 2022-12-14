JUST IN
After Tawang clash, Arvind Kejriwal asks govt to stop trade with China
3-yr UG courses won't be suspended till 4-yr programme fully executed: UGC
Can sexual offence victim be made party in accused's bail appeal, asks HC
RS okays bill to include Gond community in ST category in parts of UP
9 Kashmiri Pandits killed in J&K in 3 yrs: Union Minister of State for Home
AICC announces 7 committees for Tripura Assembly election: Cong leader
Solo, professional content creators providing new biz opportunities
Ensure no gap in essentials supply to troops in high altitudes: Par panel
Indonesian diplomats laud India's rich culture at G20 Working Group meeting
1,472 posts of IAS, 864 for IPS officers vacant: Centre in Lok Sabha
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Power producer NTPC to sell stake in green energy business: Sources
Business Standard

1.2 mn cyber security incidents reported till November this year: MoS IT

Over 1.26 million cyber security incidents have been reported to and tracked by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team till November this year

Topics
Cyber Attack | Rajeev Chandrasekhar | cyber crime

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Over 12.67 lakh cyber security incidents have been reported to and tracked by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team till November this year, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar informed Parliament on Wednesday.

Last year, 14.02 lakh cyber security incidents were recorded in the country, according to information shared by Chandrasekhar in the Lok Sabha.

"With the borderless cyberspace coupled with the anonymity, along with rapid growth of Internet, rise in cyber attacks and cyber security incidents is a global phenomenon. Government is fully cognizant and aware of various cyber security threats. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) is mandated to track and monitor cyber security incidents in India," the minister said.

He said in the recently notified cyber security direction CERT-In has now made it mandatory for all incidents to be mandatorily reported to CERT-In.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Cyber Attack

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 19:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.