JUST IN
Solo, professional content creators providing new biz opportunities
Ensure no gap in essentials supply to troops in high altitudes: Par panel
Indonesian diplomats laud India's rich culture at G20 Working Group meeting
1,472 posts of IAS, 864 for IPS officers vacant: Centre in Lok Sabha
Vaccine against cervical cancer to be included by mid-2023: NTAGI chief
Student suicides: Cong MLA questions govt, seeks action against institutes
G-20 Summit: Delhi will be decorated with over 1 mn exotic potted plants
Flood alert in TN's Tiruvannamalai as water level rises in Sathanur dam
Rajya Sabha mourns death of former MPs Yoginder K Alagh and R C Singh
Maharashtra politicising border issue since 6 decades: Karnataka CM Bommai
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
AICC announces 7 committees for Tripura Assembly election: Cong leader
Business Standard

9 Kashmiri Pandits killed in J&K in 3 yrs: Union Minister of State for Home

Nine Kashmiri Pandits have been killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir since 2020, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | Kashmiri Pandits | Jammu and Kashmir politics

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Tourists travel in boats on the waters of Dal Lake during a snowfall, in Srinagar (Photo: Reuters)
Photo: Reuters

Nine Kashmiri Pandits have been killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir since 2020, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said four Kashmiri Pandits were killed in 2022 and as many in 2021, while one was killed in 2020.

The victims include a person belonging to Kashmiri Rajput community, he said.

Replying to another question, Rai said the Union home ministry has spent about Rs 2,815 crore for various aspects of security in Jammu and Kashmir in the last three years.

The minister said Rs 1,267 crore was spent in 2019-20, Rs 611 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 936.095 crore in 2021-22.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 19:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.