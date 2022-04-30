1,520 fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi, one death; positivity rate 5.10%

-
ALSO READ
US CDC projects over 62,000 Covid-related deaths in coming 4 weeks
Media report on excess Covid deaths in India 'purely speculative': Govt
Newborn, infant among 19 deaths in Odisha today due to Covid-19
Covid deaths worldwide 18 million, three times official tally: Study
Thane records 9 new Covid-19 cases, no deaths, total tally crosses 700K
-
Delhi on Saturday recorded 1,520 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death due to the disease, while the positivity rate stood at 5.10 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.
With these new cases, the national capital's overall Covid tally has increased to 18,83,075, while the death toll has risen to 26,175.
Delhi had recorded 1,607 COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Friday, while the positivity rate was recorded at 5.28 per cent. The health bulletin for that day was released on Saturday morning.
The national capital on Thursday had recorded 1,490 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, and the positivity rate had stood at 4.62 per cent.
A total of 29,775 Covid tests were conducted in the city on Friday, as per the latest health bulletin.
The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic.
The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic, which was largely due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
The number of patients under home-isolation is 4,044 on Saturday, the bulletin said.
There are 9,586 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 154 (1.61 per cent) of them are occupied, it added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU