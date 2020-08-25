1,544 new Covid-19 cases take Delhi tally to 164,071; toll climbs to 4,330

Delhi recorded 1,544 fresh cases on Tuesday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.64 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 4,330, authorities said.

Seventeen fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

On Monday, the daily cases count was 1,061 and 13 deaths were reported.

The active cases tally on Tuesday rose to 11,998from 11,626 the previous day.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 COVID-19 cases, till date.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 4,313 on Monday.

The Tuesday bulletin said the death toll from the infection has risen to 4,330 and the total number of cases climbed to 1,64,071.

