Gujarat: Ahmedabad reports 157 new Covid-19 cases; 173 discharged

Ahmedabad reported 157 new
coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the tally in the district in Gujarat to 30,519, the state health department said.
With four more deaths, the COVID-19 fatalities rose to 1,692, it said.
As many as 173 patients were discharged, raising the number of recovered cases to 25,441, the department said in a release.
As many as 145 new cases were reported in the city and 12 in the rural parts of the district.
All the four deaths were reported from the the city, said the release.
