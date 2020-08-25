Uttarakhand's Covid-19 tally rises to 16,014 with 485 fresh cases

With 485 more people testing positive for COVID-19 in on Tuesday, the state's case count rose to 16,014, while six more patients succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 213, according to a health department bulletin.

Of the latest deaths, three were reported from AIIMS, Rishikesh, two from Doon Medical College Hospital in Dehradun and one from Sushila Tiwari Government Hospital in Haldwani, the bulletin said.

Haridwar reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 126, followed by 120 in Dehradun, 90 in Udham Singh Nagar, 40 in Uttarkashi, 39 in Nainital, 38 in Tehri, 10 each in Rudraprayag and Pauri, and six each in Champawat and Bageshwar, it said.

So far, 11,201 people have recovered from COVID-19, 55 migrated out of the state and 213 died, the bulletin said, adding that 4,545 patients are under treatment.

