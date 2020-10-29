1,594 additional Covid-19 cases, eight more fatalities in Haryana

-
ALSO READ
Rajasthan records 814 new Covid-19 cases, state's count reaches 1,08,494
Haryana reports 2,388 fresh Covid-19 cases, 25 additional deaths
Religious places for devotees to re-open from September 7 in Rajasthan
Andhra Pradesh reports 3,746 fresh Covid-19 cases, 27 new deaths
Rajasthan coronavirus update: State reports 5 deaths, 690 Covid-19 cases
-
Haryana on Thursday reported 1,594 fresh novel coronavirus cases taking the total caseload to 1,63,817 while eight more COVID-19 related deaths took the toll to 1,766 in the state, a health bulletin showed.
Of the fatalities, three were from Yamunanagar, two from Fatehabad, while one death each was from Gurugram, Hisar and Kurukshetra, according to the state health department's daily bulletin.
Among the districts which reported a big spike in cases included Gurugram (397), Faridabad (246), Hisar (190) and Rohtak (102).
Active cases in the state currently are 11,391 while the recovery rate was 91.97 percent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU