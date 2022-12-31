JUST IN
Economists urge hike in tobacco tax for reaching PM's $5 trn economy vision
Tripura govt plans setting up medical college, hospital in tribal area
Uttar Pradesh: Security beefed up in temple city Ayodhya ahead of New Year
2022: Supertech Twin-tower demolition, conflicts in housing societies
Representatives of Jat body meet PM, press for inclusion of community
Year 2022 was more peaceful than previous four years: J&K DGP Dilbag Singh
No problem with Congress pushing for Rahul as PM candidate: Nitish Kumar
Immediately fix incorrect map of India: Rajeev Chandrasekhar tells WhatsApp
Let's rededicate ourselves to inclusive development of nation: Prez Murmu
Hardik Pandya meets Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of Sri Lanka series
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Economists urge hike in tobacco tax for reaching PM's $5 trn economy vision
icon-arrow-left
G20: MCD marks 257 roads for repair in Delhi, to fix potholes on 40 streets
Business Standard

1,600 workers at Aligarh University on strike over non-payment of salary

The protest, which was reported to be peaceful, entered its second day on Saturday

Topics
Aligarh Muslim University | Aligarh | Uttar Pradesh

Press Trust of India  |  Aligarh (UP) 

1,600 workers at Aligarh University on strike over non-payment of salary
Aligarh Muslim University

Administrative work at the Aligarh Muslim University remained hamstrung on Saturday as nearly 1,600 non-teaching employees carried on their protest on Saturday over the non-payment of their wages.

The protest, which was reported to be peaceful, entered its second day on Saturday.

The protesters, most of them temporary workers employed on a daily wage basis, gathered near the Vice Chancellor's office on Saturday to convey their pain.

According to authorities, security arrangements at all the entry points of the campus have been beefed up as a precautionary measure.

Rihan Ahmad, the secretary of the Technical Staff Association of the University, told reporters that about 1,600 non-teaching temporary staff have not received their last month's salary.

Ahmed said that a large section of the protesting staff has been working on a temporary basis for as long as a decade and AMU relies heavily on them for a lot of its work.

AMU Proctor Mohammad Waseem told the media that the representatives of the protesting staff are in touch with top university officials and "efforts are on to resolve this issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Aligarh Muslim University

First Published: Sat, December 31 2022. 20:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU