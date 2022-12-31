Tripura govt plans setting up medical college, hospital in tribal area

-
ALSO READ
President Murmu flags off first Kolkata-Agartala express train from Tripura
Exit of 5 MLAs jolt for Tripura BJP ahead of assembly polls: Manik Sarkar
BJP's bid to loot votes in 2023 polls will be resisted: Manik Sarkar
Rajya Sabha bypoll to fill seat vacated by Tripura CM Manik Saha on Sept 22
Tripura polls 2023: BJP to talk about good governance, says CM Manik Saha
-
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said his government is contemplating the establishment of a medical college and hospital in a tribal area.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently inaugurated a dental college and the state already has two medical colleges where post-graduate courses are offered.
Inaugurating an integrated Ayush district hospital in Chandrapur area in Gomati district, he said the state government has already selected a site for a medical college in Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) area.
Saha, who also holds the health portfolio, said medical facilities are being improved in the district and sub-divisional hospitals to ease the load on GBP Hospital and Agartala Medical College.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, December 31 2022. 19:51 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU