Representatives of Jat body meet PM, press for inclusion of community

The delegation of 'Antarrashtriya Jat Sansad' (International Jat Parliament) included Ramavatar Palsaniya, P S Kalwaniya and Ram Singh Kulhari

Topics
Jats | Narendra Modi | Modi govt

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 9th World Ayurveda Congress, in Goa, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Representatives of a Jat body met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and pressed for the inclusion of life stories of major personalities from the community, including King Suraj Mal, in text books, a statement from them said.

The delegation of 'Antarrashtriya Jat Sansad' (International Jat Parliament) included Ramavatar Palsaniya, P S Kalwaniya and Ram Singh Kulhari. Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat also joined the meeting, the statement said.

The members expressed their deep condolences to Modi on the death of his mother, it added.

They also presented the prime minister with a picture of Suraj Mal, the legendary Jat king.

They also briefed Modi about the work undertaken by their body in various fields, including education, art and culture, and literature, it said.

First Published: Sat, December 31 2022. 19:19 IST

